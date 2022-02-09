HILLSBOROUGH (AP) — Three people, including a child, were wounded in a shooting in North Carolina and went to the hospital in a bullet-riddled car, a sheriff's office said Wednesday.
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that the shooting occurred on a road adjacent to Interstate 40/85. The victims were driven to a hospital in Hillsborough shortly before 8 a.m., the sheriff's office said.
Preliminary indications are that the shooting was not the result of road rage, and investigators do not believe it was random, the news release said.
Two of the victims were taken to a hospital in Chapel Hill for treatment. A third victim remained at the Hillsborough hospital, according to the sheriff's office, which added that none of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening. The identities of the victims weren't immediately released.
