A downtown parade, honoring Col. Frederick W. Galbraith, Jr., National Commander of the American Legion, moves West on Patton Avenue in Asheville, N.C. in 1920. James Patton, who served on the city’s governing body in the 19th century, was a documented slave owner, holding up to 35 people at one time in bondage, according to historical records. That makes Patton Avenue, Asheville’s main east-west artery, an easy candidate for a city effort to rename roadways bearing slave owner monikers. (The Asheville Citizen-Times via AP)