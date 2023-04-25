Kinsley White, 6, shows reporters a wound left on her face, Thursday, April 20, 2023 in Gastonia, N.C. A North Carolina man shot and wounded a 6-year-old girl and her parents after children went to retrieve a basketball that had rolled into his yard, according to neighbors and the girl's family — another in a string of recent shootings sparked by seemingly trivial reasons. (Kara Fohner/The Gaston Gazette via AP)