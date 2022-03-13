SANFORD (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina say they are investigating a suspected road-rage shooting that wounded a pregnant woman.
The Raleigh News & Observer reports that the incident occurred Tuesday at a Circle K near Sanford, which is about 50 miles (80 kilometers) southwest of Raleigh.
The Lee County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that the woman was in a pickup truck at about 12:25 a.m. when a car began following the truck. The truck drove onto Highway 87 before someone fired at the passenger side of the vehicle.
Authorities said a 26-year-old woman in the truck had a bullet wound to her arm, and the bullet had entered her abdomen. The sheriff's office said the woman was treated and released from a hospital.
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 919-775-5531 or its tip line at 919-718-4577.
