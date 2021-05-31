Bob Hillyer of Elkin Valley Trails Association, looks inside a four-tank, submarine-style moonshine still on the banks of Garden Creek, Tuesday, May 18, 2021 in Stone Mountain State Park, near Elkin, N.C.. A group of hikers have found more than 120 former moonshine stills in the park, most of which were destroyed by revenuers. Hillyer and fellow EVTA member Joe Mickey will lead still hikes during N.C. Trail Days, June 3-6 in Elkin. (Walt Unks/The Winston-Salem Journal via AP)