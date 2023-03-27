WILLIAMSTON - Five people were shot in Williamston during a party over the weekend, according to Williamston police.
The incident occurred around 11 p.m. Saturday in the the Walnut Terrace housing area on West Pine Street.
Officers found one victim at the scene while four others were taken to Martin General Hospital in personal vehicles. Four of the five victims were later sent to ECU Health Medical Center for their wounds, according to police.
Police said multiple shots were fired from multiple locations along West Pine Street between North Haughton Street and North MLK Jr. Drive.
It was determined that there was a large party at a residence multiple rounds were fired from multiple locations.
The investigation revealed that the shooter or shooters were on foot. Five victims were treated at Martin General Hospital for injuries related to the shooting.
Four of the five victims were transported to ECU Health in Greenville for further medical care. Two vehicles were also shot. Despite the suspect(s) being on foot amongst those attending the party, at the time of this press release, no eyewitnesses have been identified.
