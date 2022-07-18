PINEVILLE (AP) — A North Carolina woman taken into custody on an assault charge suffered life-threatening injuries when she escaped her handcuffs, managed to lower a rear window and jumped out of a moving police car, authorities said.
Pineville police said in a news release that officers encountered Morgan Johnson, 27, at an apartment complex at around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday. She assaulted her boyfriend in front of officers, which led to her arrest, according to police.
As she was being taken to jail, Johnson freed one hand from the handcuffs and pushed down the rear window of the police car to create a small opening, police said. The officer slowed down, but Johnson managed to get through the small opening and get out of the car while it was moving on Interstate 485 near exit 67.
The officer stopped, called for medical assistance and began life-saving measures, the news release said.
Johnson was taken to a nearby hospital, but her condition wasn't known on Monday.
An investigation is underway involving the internal affairs division of the Pineville Police Department, the N.C. State Highway Patrol and the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation, police said.
