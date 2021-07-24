DURHAM (AP) — Two men have been found shot to death inside a car on an Interstate 85 exit ramp, police in North Carolina said.
The shooting happened late Friday afternoon in Durham and both men were pronounced dead at the scene, news outlets reported.
Officers told TV station WRAL it appeared the driver and passenger were targeted. Mourners gathered at the scene, the station reported.
An investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information was asked to call police.
