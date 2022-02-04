This undated photo provided by the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office, in Louisiana, shows David Wesley Prevatte. Prevatte, of Lumberton, North Carolina, was arrested Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Bayou Blue, Louisiana, Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre said in a news release. Prevatte is accused of raping and killing his 5-year-old niece in North Carolina in 2017. (Courtesy of Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office via AP)