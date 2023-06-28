WILLIAMSTON - State Auditor Beth Wood released a report showing hundreds of properties may have been reappraised just to increase tax revenue in Martin County.
According to the findings, 259 Martin County properties have been reassessed outside their normal appraisal cycle, without good reason.
State law says the former tax assessor has to revaluate property at least every eight years.
The State Auditor’s office looked into properties sold from January 2018 through February 2022 and reappraised after sale, resulting in a change in tax value.
officials could not find any documents to support 259. The tax liability increased for 237 of those properties.
Martin County commissioners said they will review those properties.
The Martin County Manager’s office no longer employs the tax assessor listed in the audit.
