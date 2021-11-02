ZIRCONIA (AP) — A North Carolina school bus driver is dead and four students were taken to a hospital after a crash Tuesday morning, school officials said.
The crash happened around 6:50 a.m. when the bus flipped as it traveled on Green River Road in Zirconia, Henderson County Public Schools officials said in a news release.
North Carolina Highway Patrol and medics responded to the scene and determined that the driver, Tina Gordon, 53, was dead, school officials said. Gordon, a “beloved” bus driver from East Henderson High School, had been with county schools for 10 years, schools officials said. The cause of her death is not yet known.
The four students who were on the bus at the time were taken to local hospitals for observation and evaluation, officials said.
An investigation into the crash is ongoing, officials said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.