BREVARD — A growing coronavirus outbreak linked to a Christian summer camp in North Carolina has spread to 17 different states across the U.S.
As of Thursday, 75 staffers and children who were at The Wilds Christian Camp and Conference Center between June 28 to July 17 have tested positive for COVID-19.
Of those infected, only four are residents in Transylvania County, where the camp is located, McClatchy News reported. The others are from Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia and Wisconsin, said Tara Rybka, spokesperson for Transylvania Public Health.
According to its website, The Wilds operates camps for children, teens and families on its 1,000-acre site, not far from the South Carolina boarder.
Rybka urged anyone who attended the camp to get tested for the virus.
The number of cases linked to the camp outbreak are up significantly from last week’s figure of 58 coronavirus cases in 14 states. The spike comes the same week officials with Transylvania Public Health announced a COVID-19 “workplace cluster” of five cases at Haywood EMC, a utility provider.
Overall, 2,500 people have been infected across Transylvania County, which has been designated a “high” virus transmission area by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Earlier this week the agency urged even those who are vaccinated to wear masks inside when in such areas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.