ASHEBORO (AP) — A North Carolina man is facing multiple charges after authorities say he stole an SUV with a baby inside and led deputies on a chase, authorities said Monday.
Police officers in Asheboro spoke to a woman who told police she left her vehicle parked, unlocked and running while she went inside a store to pick up an order, news outlets reported. While she was inside, police said, the man jumped into the SUV and drove away with the 8-month-old inside.
A cell phone provider helped authorities locate the SUV based on a phone which was left in the SUV, police said. The vehicle left Asheboro city limits, leading the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office to join in the search.
Deputies located the vehicle but the suspect ignored commands to stop. A chase ensued in the Asheboro area, ending four miles from the store.
Authorities charged James Allen Harris, 32, with first-degree kidnapping and larceny of a vehicle. Other charges include felony assault with a deadly weapon on a government official. His status couldn't be found online Monday night.
