RALEIGH (AP) — An dump truck driver was shot and wounded on Wednesday in a road rage incident in North Carolina's capital city, police said.
A spokeswoman for Raleigh police confirms that at around 11 a.m., a dump truck ran a red light, leading the driver of an Audi to follow the truck.
According to police, the dump truck driver pulled out a gun during the confrontation and fired at the Audi. The driver of the Audi fired at the dump truck and hit the driver in the leg.
The driver of the Audi then shot back and hit the dump truck driver in the leg, police said. There was no immediate word on the condition of the dump truck driver.
There have been no arrests in the case, according to police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.