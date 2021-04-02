MIDDLESEX (AP) — A suspected drunk driver was hospitalized Friday after a head-on crash with a tractor-trailer, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said.
Troopers said the driver of a Dodge Charger was heading eastbound in the westbound lanes of U.S. 264 around midnight Friday when it hit the tractor-trailer, WNCN reported. The unidentified driver, who was pinned inside the vehicle, was taken by helicopter to a Raleigh hospital with serious injuries, including multiple broken bones.
The patrol also says the truck driver was also taken to the hospital for minor injuries. Troopers say charges are pending in the accident.
After the accident, the N.C. Department of Transportation closed the ramp from N.C. 231 in Nash County near Middlesex to U.S. 264 west.
