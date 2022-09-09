North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, right, presents Wolfspeed CEO Gregg Lowe with a piece of pottery as a gift during an economic development announcement ceremony at the Executive Mansion Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Raleigh, N.C. Wolfspeed, a Durham silicon chip manufacturer, will build a new factory in Chatham County promising 1,800 new jobs. (Travis Long/The News & Observer via AP)