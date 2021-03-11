WINSTON-SALEM (AP) — Two men have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a North Carolina woman in December, police said.
Winston-Salem police said David Mejia Luna, 26, and Andres Mejia Arellanes, 38, were each charged with murder in the death of 28-year-old Maria Del Carmen Cedillo Figueroa, the Winston-Salem Journal reported. Police said the woman died of multiple gunshot wounds on Dec. 7.
According to police, Luna and Figueroa were dating. Police also said Luna and Arellanes are cousins. Additional details on the case weren’t immediately released.
Arellanes is jailed without bond, but a status for Luna wasn’t available online Wednesday. It’s unclear whether either man had an attorney who would comment on their behalf.
