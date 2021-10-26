This photo provided Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, by the Chester County Sheriff's Office shows Gene Alexzander “Alex” Scott. A U.S. Army soldier has been brought back to South Carolina from Germany to face charges he killed his grandfather and great-grandmother 16 months ago. Gene Alexzander “Alex” Scott, 24, was indicted last week on two counts of murder in Chester County, Sheriff Max Dorsey said in a statement. (Chester County Sheriff's Office via AP)