CHESTER, S.C. — A former Camp Lejeune Marine has been brought back to South Carolina from Germany to face charges he killed his grandfather and great-grandmother 16 months ago.
Gene Alexzander “Alex” Scott, 24, was indicted last week on two counts of murder in Chester County, Sheriff Max Dorsey said in a statement.
Military police in Germany took Scott into custody and he was flown back to the United States this past weekend, Dorsey said.
Gene Rogers, 61, and his 78-year-old mother Billie Rogers were found shot to death in their Richburg home on June 21, 2020, authorities said.
Chester County deputies, state police, the FBI and investigators from the Army and Navy have all been investigating the killings over the past 16 months, the sheriff said.
Scott is at the Chester County jail awaiting a bond hearing. Court records did not indicate if he has a lawyer.
Scott was stationed at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina during his time in the Marine Corps. He got out of the Marines in January of 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.