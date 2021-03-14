BREVARD (AP) — Police in North Carolina evacuated local businesses Sunday after they found several suspected incendiary devices near a Baptist church and a county building.
Police in Brevard, a city of about 7,500 in western North Carolina, said they received a call at about 10:30 a.m. for a report of the devices near the First Baptist Church of Brevard and the Transylvania County Community Services Building.
When officers responded, they found several small devices that had not detonated, police said in a news release.
The area was cordoned off and local establishments were evacuated as a precautionary measure, police said. There were no injuries.
Police said they are working with the Transylvania County Sheriff’s Office, the NC State Bureau of Investigation, FBI, and ATF to investigate.
No other information was immediately provided.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.