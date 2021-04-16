FILE - In this Friday, April 26, 2019 file photo, a sign welcomes people to the Catawba Indian Nation’s reservation near Rock Hill, S.C. The South Carolina-based tribe has received federal and state approvals to build and run a casino near Kings Mountain, North Carolina. A federal judge on Friday rejected a legal challenge from Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, which currently runs two casinos in the state. The land for the proposed casino is 35 miles (56 kilometers) northwest of the Catawba reservation in upstate South Carolina. (AP Photo /Jeffrey Collins, File)