KENANSVILLE (AP) — A North Carolina man has been arrested in a fatal shooting in a fast-food restaurant parking lot in 2020, authorities said.
The N.C. State Bureau of Investigation says Antonio Murphy, 25, of Clinton was arrested on Wednesday by Sampson County sheriff’s deputies and charged with first-degree murder, news outlets reported.
Investigators say Randy Rolla Jr. and Michael Bryant Jr. were shot in the parking lot of a fast-food restaurant in Beulaville on Feb. 6, 2020. Rolla died one day later but Bryant survived the shooting, authorities said.
Murphy is being held without bond in the Sampson County jail. It’s not known if he has an attorney.
