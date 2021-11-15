Veteran Court organizer Tammy West offers Marine veteran Tommy Todd, 47, to select a treat after receiving his certificate of completion for the first phase of Catawba County Veterans Court, on Oct. 28, 2021, in Catawba County, N.C. Todd went into the treatment program because of some bad decisions he attributed to his drinking problem. He is currently spearheading a drive to collect coats for needy veterans, and is also looking forward to a time when he completes the program and will be able to serve as a mentor to a new group of people in the program. (Robert C. Reed/The Hickory Daily Record via AP)