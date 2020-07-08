RALEIGH (AP) — North Carolina Republican legislators will try again to end their streak of coming up short on vetoes from Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper.
The House and Senate have planned veto override attempts on six bills for when they hold floor sessions on Wednesday.
Four vetoed measures seek to overturn parts of Cooper's executive orders limiting business activities or mass gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic. A fifth would force current and future governors to get support from a majority of Council of State members to issue lengthy emergency declarations.
The sixth would allow concealed weapon permit holders to carry a handgun at a religious place of worship that is also the location of a private school.
A Cooper veto hasn't been overridden since December 2018. It's the result of Democrats holding enough seats to uphold vetoes if they remain united. He's issued 25 vetoes since.
After Wednesday, the General Assembly isn't expected to reconvene until early September.
