FAYETTEVILLE (AP) — Police in North Carolina have charged a 26-year-old man in the death of a 2-year-old toddler in Fayetteville.
WRAL-TV reports that Fayetteville police arrested and charged Keshawn Ayers on Friday night.
Police found the child unresponsive at a home on Malloy Street on Dec. 31. First responders took the toddler to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center. The medical examiner determined the death to be a homicide.
At the time, officials said that Ayers had custody of the child. Ayers is the toddler’s mother’s boyfriend, according to police.
Ayers is facing charges of first-degree murder and felony child abuse inflicting serious injury. He's is being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center without bond.
The death was Fayetteville’s 48th homicide in 2021, breaking the record of 32 in 2016.
