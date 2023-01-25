FILE - Connor Thonen-Fleck addresses reporters while his parents stand by his side on March 11, 2019, in Durham, N.C., at the announcement of a lawsuit against North Carolina officials over how the state health plan is run. State Treasurer Dale Folwell and the plan's executive administrator appealed a federal court ruling last summer that declared the plan's refusal of coverage for “medically necessary services," including hormone replacement therapy and surgeries, unconstitutional. The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals heard oral arguments Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/ Jonathan Drew, File)