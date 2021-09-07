HATTERAS (AP) — A Virginia woman was killed when she was thrown from a boat and run over after it hit a hidden sand shoal off the Outer Banks on Monday, officials in North Carolina said.
The rented 21-foot Carolina skiff was traveling southwest across Hatteras Inlet when it ran aground on a sand shoal near the Ocracoke ferry terminal on Ocracoke Island, news outlets reported. The woman, who was ejected from the boat and then run over, died from her injuries, the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission said.
Officials identified the woman killed as Brandi A. Lash, 29, of Round Hill, Virginia.
The crash is still under investigation but authorities believe inexperience and hazardous waters were contributing factors.
