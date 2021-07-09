FILE - This Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018, file photo shows the home of Leonid Teyf and wife Tatyana in Raleigh, N.C. Teyf, a Russian national who had been accused by authorities of involvement in a $150 million kickback scheme while working for a Russian military contractor, received a five-year prison sentence, Friday, July 9, 2021, on unrelated charges. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)