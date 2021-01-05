FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020 file photo, one of the first vials of the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is displayed at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, in Winston-Salem, N.C. Starting Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, several counties across North Carolina will start vaccinating residents 75 years or older. (Walt Unks/The Winston-Salem Journal via AP, File)