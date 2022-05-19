CHARLOTTE (AP) — Police said a man has been arrested for shooting into a transit bus in North Carolina's largest city, the second such incident in three months.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said Jason Wright, 37, is facing multiple charges, including carrying a concealed gun and possession of a firearm by a felon, The Charlotte Observer reported.
Just after midnight on Wednesday, officers responded to a call on Nations Ford Road on the city's south side. A driver for Charlotte Area Transit System told officers that an unidentified man fired shots into the bus while it was stopped, officials said. No passengers were on the bus, and the driver wasn’t injured, according to police.
Police officers found Wright and took him into custody without incident. He is jailed without bond and it's not known of he has an attorney.
The shooting comes about three months after a CATS bus driver, Ethan Rivera, was fatally shot during a road rage incident on Feb. 11.
