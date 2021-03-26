INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The men’s and women’s NCAA Division I soccer tournaments will be held in Cary, North Carolina, and surrounding areas under a plan approved by an oversight committee.
The NCAA's soccer committees believe having all 48 women's teams and 36 men's teams in one region will help minimize travel, eliminate the need to comply with differing local COVID-19 protocols and cut the length of the postseason.
Having all the teams in one location will also centralize testing. The postseason tournaments were postponed until this spring because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Both national championship games will be held on May 17 at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary.
Wake Forest, North Carolina-Wilmington and UNC Greensboro are among the area campuses that will host games, as well as other sites including Bryan Park in Greensboro and the J. Burt Gillette Athletic Complex in Wilson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.