FILE - Associate Justice Michael Morgan attends a special session of the Supreme Court of North Carolina at New Bern City Hall in New Bern, N.C., May 15, 2019. Morgan, one of the remaining registered Democrats on a North Carolina Supreme Court whose new Republican majority recently overturned previous decisions on gerrymandering and voter identification announced Thursday, May 18, 2023, that he won't seek reelection next year. (Gray Whitley/Sun Journal via AP, File)