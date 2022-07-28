NEW BERN – A section of River Road north of New Bern is scheduled to be closed Aug. 1-3 for drainage improvements.
Maintenance employees for the N.C. Department of Transportation plan to close River Road near N.C. 43 to replace a crossline pipe with a larger one that will improve the drainage of water underneath the road.
The detour will send drivers along N.C. 43, U.S. 17, U.S. 17 Business and Streets Ferry Road.
The road is scheduled to reopen by 5 p.m. Aug. 3.
People should expect a longer commuter and approach the work site cautiously.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.