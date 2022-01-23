DERWOOD, Md. — A 17-year-old Magruder High School student is charged with attempted murder after he allegedly shot a 15-year-old boy inside one of the school's bathrooms just after noon on Friday.
Steven Alston Jr., an 11th grader, was charged with attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony/violent crime, possession of a dangerous weapon on school property, and possession of a firearm by a minor.
A privately manufactured firearm (ghost gun) was found inside the school, which is believed to be the gun used by the suspect. The guns are 80 percent finished and have no serial number when they are sent to customers by mail-order companies that provide the tools necessary to make them operable. The system exploits a federal law that does not define them as a firearm under the Gun Control Act.
According to officials, around 12:53 p.m. school security learned of an incident inside a bathroom at Colonel Zadok Magruder High School. A sophomore was found shot and 911 was called around 12:57 p.m. The school at 5939 Muncaster Mill Road went into full lockdown at 1:05 p.m.
Both Montgomery County Police and the sheriff's office worked to secure the building. The suspect was located inside the school just before 3 p.m. A handgun was also found with that student.
"MCPD is investigating an incident at Magruder High School. One student is injured and has been transported to an area hospital," police said.
The victim was taken to an area hospital to undergo surgery.
According to police, the student is in critical condition following surgery and is expected to survive.
