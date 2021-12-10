SHELBY (AP) — A North Carolina school bus driver was charged on Thursday with driving while impaired after she took students to elementary school, according to the N.C. State Highway Patrol.
The patrol said troopers responding to a call from the school resource officer at Union Elementary School in Cleveland County were told that the bus driver, who had recently transported students to the school, was possibly impaired, news outlets reported.
Troopers said the driver, Raven Ross Fite of Lawndale, was taken into custody and brought to a local hospital to have her blood tested.
Fite was jailed on a $2,500 bond. It couldn't immediately be determined on Thursday if she has an attorney.
