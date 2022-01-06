MOORESVILLE (AP) — A child was burned by an electric shock after coming in contact with a downed powerline near a North Carolina school on Wednesday, officials said.
Iredell County emergency officials said the child was taken to a hospital with injuries from an electric shock after touching a downed powerline, news outlets reported.
The Mooresville Graded School District wrote on Facebook that a student walking on property adjacent to Mooresville Intermediate School made contact with a powerline downed by recent storms.
The child was taken to Lake Norman Regional and then flown to Carolinas Medical Center, officials said. The child was conscious at the time. Officials didn't release the student's age or condition.
Mooresville Police are investigating.
Duke Energy crews arrived shortly after the incident and repaired the line.
