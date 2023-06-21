FILE - State Sen. Amy Galey, an Alamance County Republican, speaks to reporters at a news conference in the Legislative Building in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Previously stalled legislation that would limit LGBTQ+ instruction in North Carolina public schools and require teachers to out transgender kids to their parents gained momentum Wednesday, June 21, 2023, after months of inaction as state legislators race to push policies across the finish line before the session ends. The bill sponsors, such as Galey, say it's needed to keep parents informed about what their children are being taught in school, LGBTQ+ youth and their supporters say it would destroy the trust between teachers and students, making schools unsafe spaces for them to explore their identities at their own pace. (AP Photo/Hannah Schoenbaum, File)