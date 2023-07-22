Deputies with the Craven County Sheriff’s Office said that they arrested 32-year-old Alexander Kuhn of New Bern after a multi-agency investigation that included the sheriff’s office, the Department of Homeland Security, and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.
According to deputies, Kuhn was charged with indecent liberties with a child, solicitation of a child by computer, and first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
Kuhn was taken to the Craven County Jail where he was given a $1,500,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.