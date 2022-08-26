FILE - Early voters line up to cast their ballots inside the South Regional Library polling location in Durham, N.C., Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. After receiving more than a dozen reports of conduct violations by party-appointed poll watchers during the May primaries in North Carolina, the state elections board tightened regulations for precinct observers on Tuesday, Au. 16, 2022, to prevent partisan interference in the November general election. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)