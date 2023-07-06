GREENVILLE – Work to replace a decades old bridge in Greenville is scheduled to begin next week.
A N.C. Department of Transportation contractor is planning to start the replacement of U.S. 13 (Memorial Boulevard) Northbound bridge over the Tar River July 10.
The current bridge, built in 1955, will be replaced with a taller and longer bridge. The project also includes contractors installing a new waterline and improving drainage in the area.
The contractor will begin in mid-July by closing one lane in both the north and southbound lanes to work on the crossovers. Once complete, as early as late summer, traffic will shift into the southbound lanes in a two-lane two-way pattern.
If possible, NCDOT encourages drivers to use an alternate route such as U.S. 264 to N.C. 43 or Stantonsburg Road.
The contractor is expected to open the new bridge to drivers in fall 2025.
For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.