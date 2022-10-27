FILE - In this aerial photo made in a flight provided by mediccorps.org, damage from Hurricane Ian is seen on the causeway leading to Sanibel Island from Fort Myers, Fla., Sept. 30, 2022. The causeway has reopened with temporary repairs. Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022 the three-mile (4.8-kilometer) causeway suffered severe damage from the Category 4 hurricane, with initial predictions that repairs could take months. Instead, the work took just three weeks. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)