GREENSBORO (AP) — Four North Carolina A&T State University students were wounded during a shooting off-campus Wednesday afternoon, police said.
Greensboro Police Spokesperson Ron Glenn said the shooting happened around 4 p.m. at an off-campus apartment complex, news outlets reported.
The school sent out an alert around 5:30 p.m.
Two victims were in critical condition and the others were stable.
All four victims are expected to survive, said Todd Simmons, the school's associate vice chancellor for University Relations.
Two suspects were taken into custody but it's unclear whether they will face charges.
Information on the victims wasn't immediately release. Police said the investigation was ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.