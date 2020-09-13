DURHAM (AP) — Police in North Carolina have cited a woman in a head-on collision that led to the death of an 18-month-old boy days later.
Durham police said the crash happened on Sept. 2. They said 48-year-old Miriam Parker of Durham was driving a 2012 Ford Fusion the wrong way on a dual lane highway and crashed head-on into a 2006 Cadillac Escalade driven by 62-year-old Manley Mitchell of Durham.
The toddler, Jeremiah Scott, was a passenger in Parker's vehicle. He died as a result of his injuries.
On Saturday, police sad Parker was cited for misdemeanor death by vehicle, driving the wrong way on a dual lane highway, driving without a license, failure to reduce speed to avoid a collision and child restraint violations.
