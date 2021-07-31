OCEAN ISLE BEACH (AP) — Work to preserve a bridge linking the mainland to a North Carolina beach town is going to impact residents and beachgoers into next year, the N.C. Department of Transportation says.
Lane closures will begin this weekend on the Odell Williamson Bridge on N.C. Highway 904 over the Intracoastal Waterway into Ocean Isle Beach, the department said in a news release. A lane will close overnight Sunday through Thursday.
After Labor Day, the department said lane closures will last longer, but no lane will be closed between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. Sundays through Thursdays.
Work to preserve the bridge will require one of two lanes to be closed at a time, so portable traffic signals at each end of the bridge will direct traffic, the department said. Drivers should plan ahead.
Work is scheduled to be complete in the spring of 2022, the department said.
