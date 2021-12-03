ELIZABETH CITY (AP) — Three people, including a 3-year-old girl, were killed in a shooting, according to Elizabeth City police.
Police said officers responded to a report of gunshots at Perry and Jordan streets around 5 p.m. Thursday and found several people with gunshot wounds, news outlets reported.
Three people died from their injuries, police said. Officials identified the three who were killed as Jaquan White, 18, of Elizabeth City; De‘Shay Berry, 39, of Manteo and Allura Pledger, 3, of Manteo.
Police didn’t specify how many people in total were shot.
The State Bureau of Investigation has joined the investigation, interim City Manager Ralph Clark said.
