RALEIGH (AP) — A North Carolina man used his winnings from a lottery jackpot to help feed people who might have otherwise gone without a Thanksgiving dinner.
William Bailey of Weddington claimed his $167,849 on Monday in the Cash 5 game at North Carolina Education Lottery headquarters in Raleigh, news outlets reported. After taxes, Bailey and his wife, Hazel, took home $118,755.
Hazel Bailey said Friday that her husband took three of their 16 grandchildren out to distribute the dinners to families in need. She didn't know exactly how many dinners he delivered, and William Bailey, who suggested he might get up to 20 turkeys, wasn't available for comment Friday afternoon.
Hazel Bailey said that, besides helping families, the money will also help their own family as well as their church. She said the remaining money will go into savings and to help pay for their grandkids to go to college.
Weddington, in Union County, is 16 miles (25 kilometers) south of Charlotte.
