ABINGDON, Va. (AP) — A North Carolina man who used social media to solicit minors in Virginia to send him sexually explicit photographs and videos in exchange for gifts has been sentenced to 210 months in prison, federal authorities said.
Jason Kelly Inman, 41, of Mount Airy, North Carolina, used Snapchat to solicit minor victims living in Grayson County, Virginia, according to court documents. Inman, who was sentenced Wednesday, targeted at least four boys who lived in Galax, Virginia, and ranged in age from 14 to 16, the documents said.
A news release from the U.S. Department of Justice said Inman admitted that between June and December 2020, he exchanged messages with the teens using Snapchat and provided them with gifts, including alcohol, marijuana, vape cartridges, money, and cell phones. Inman would then turn the conversation toward sexual issues, eventually requesting and receiving sexually explicit photographs and videos from the teens via Snapchat, in exchange for the victims continuing to receive gifts.
The news release also said Inman traveled to Grayson County to deliver gifts to the teens, but there is no evidence of physical contact between Inman and the victims.
