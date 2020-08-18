WINSTON-SALEM (AP) — Police in North Carolina say that a juvenile has died following a chase with a sheriff's deputy.
The Winston-Salem Journal reports that the crash occurred early Tuesday morning.
Police said that Forsyth County Sheriff’s deputies were pursuing a 2003 Chevrolet when the car ran off the road and hit a utility pole.
Police said that one passenger in the car was pronounced dead at the scene. The person's name was not released.
Three other people were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Police said the injured included the driver of the car, who is a juvenile, as well as an 18-year-old and a 21-year-old.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.