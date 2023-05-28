Ferry service resumed for the Ocracoke-Swan Quarter and the Ocracoke-Cedar Island routes on Saturday, May 27, after being temporarily suspended on Friday due to weather conditions, per an update from the North Carolina Ferry System.
The Ocracoke Express passenger ferry service remains suspended as of Saturday morning, but the Hatteras-Ocracoke vehicular ferry is running on its normal schedule. The Ocracoke Express is expected to resume operations on Sunday, May 28, at 9:30 a.m.
High winds through the weekend may continue to impact ferry schedules in several locations. To get notified of ferry delays or cancellations, sign up for text and/or email alerts via the N.C. Ferry System’s new FINS system: www.ncdot.gov/fins. Users will get notified of any schedule changes directly from the terminal, and can unsubscribe at any time.
The public can also see updates on all three Ocracoke Island routes via the Ferry Division’s Twitter accounts at https://twitter.com/NCFerryHatteras/ and https://twitter.com/ncferrypamsound/, or by calling 252-996-6000 for more information.
