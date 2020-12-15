FILE - In this Dec. 13, 2012 file photo, Thomas Stith, transition team executive director for then Gov.-elect Pat McCrory, speaks during McCrory's first news conference since the week he was elected North Carolina's next chief executive in Raleigh, N.C. Stith, the head of the U.S. Small Business Administration in North Carolina, was hired Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, to lead the state's community college system. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)