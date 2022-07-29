Connor Harney, a supporter of the North Carolina Green Party's petition to place candidates on the November ballot, poses for a photo at Yates Mill County Park in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Harney is one of more than a dozen signers mentioned in a recent Green Party lawsuit against the state Board of Elections who reported receiving intimidating messages and home visits from canvassers asking him to remove his name from the petition. (AP Photo/Hannah Schoenbaum)